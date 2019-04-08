iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Position Lowered by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,845 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,016,000 after buying an additional 2,845,739 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 239,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,306,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601,475. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

