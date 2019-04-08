iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) Stake Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194,061 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SIZE opened at $90.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

