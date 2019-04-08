iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) Holdings Trimmed by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. 173,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,741. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

