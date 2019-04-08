iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after buying an additional 1,121,868 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $79.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
