iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000.

IJH traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $194.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,359. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

