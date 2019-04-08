iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Bought by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 11.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,556,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,553,000 after buying an additional 2,550,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,578,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,792,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.05 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

