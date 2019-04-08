iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 738.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.69. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,481. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

