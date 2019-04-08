iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 279.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,694 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 137,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,329 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,283,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $124.03 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $126.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2782 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

