IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (SDAG) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:SDAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

