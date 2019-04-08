IQ.cash (IQ) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $9,678.00 and $13.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00343622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.01534303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00237640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001060 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.