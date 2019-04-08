IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.22 or 0.13707975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00051031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001325 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008816 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,040,005 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

