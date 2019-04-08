Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0259 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,022.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00345099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.01551094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00239867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

