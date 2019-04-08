Investors Sell Shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) on Strength (CHTR)

Investors sold shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $59.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.82 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Charter Communications had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded up $2.70 for the day and closed at $354.14

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total value of $350,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 752.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after buying an additional 3,243,090 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $360,022,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

