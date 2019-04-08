Investors Buy Shares of Graphic Packaging (GPK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $47.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.20 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Graphic Packaging had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Graphic Packaging traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $12.64

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

