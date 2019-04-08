Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

4/5/2019 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s newer drugs — Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Kyprolis — will drive sales, biosimilar and brand competition faced by its legacy drugs will create pressure on the top line in 2019. Meanwhile, uptake of key drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, Amgen is progressing well with its pipeline and approval of Aimovig was a huge boost. In the past five years, Amgen has launched nine products, including two in new therapeutic areas. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which could be an important long-term growth driver for the company. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some support to the bottom line. Amgen’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Nonetheless, estimates have gone up ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

4/2/2019 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s newer drugs — Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Kyprolis — will drive sales, biosimilar and brand competition faced by its legacy products will create pressure on the top line in 2019. Meanwhile, uptake of key drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. The recent price cut will hurt sales going forward. However, Amgen is progressing well with its pipeline and the approval of Aimovig was a huge boost. In the past five years, Amgen has launched nine products, including two in new therapeutic areas. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which could be an important long-term growth driver for the company. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some support to the bottom line. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/1/2019 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We Reiterate our Neutral rating and $221 Price Target. We are attending the AACR (cancer research meeting) in Atlanta. Amgen presented its preclinical data for 24-minute session. The company’s molecule is targeting the KRAS p.G12C mutation and is a covalent inhibitor. The presentation explained how it identified a unique groove formed by rotation of an adjacent histidine residue (H95). An inactive form of KRAS reveals a small pocket P2 in GDP-KRAS, which is adjacent to cys12. The molecule binds to P2 and H95 and is expected to be dosed orally once daily. 510 has single-digit nanomolar potency and is 1,000x more selective to other KRAS mutants.””

3/22/2019 – Amgen was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2019 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2019 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We also plan to unveil our buyside survey results in full detail and provide additional commentary on what we’re hearing from investors. This webinar will last 60 minutes. We will have slides (and I can’t promise a replay). Hope you can tune in. ===Ways to Access this Webinar=== 1. Link to add this webinar to your calendar ==> Click Here 2. Full-length URL (to use on day of webinar … click on it or cut/paste into your browser) ==> https://mizuhogroup.webex.com/mizuhogroup/onstage/ g.php?MTID=e55aa48dfcfbba81a9521ea1537d2ea77 3. Need audio-only cuz you’re travelling? ==> Email Me Please call / email with any questions – Salim PLEASE REFER TO PAGE 3 OF THIS REPORT FOR IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE AND ANALYST CERTIFICATION INFORMATION. Mizuho Securities USA LLC does and seeks to do business with companies covered in its research reports.””

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $195.41 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $629,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.