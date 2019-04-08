Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 480.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

