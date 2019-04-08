Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 471,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 468,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 399,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,010,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.91 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

