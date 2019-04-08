INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (BKLN) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,054. INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

