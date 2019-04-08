Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Given a $620.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $569.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $575.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $394.00 and a 52-week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,349,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.