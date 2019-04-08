International Paper (IP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of International Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. International Paper has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.