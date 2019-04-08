Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $43.29 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 958,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 233,016 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,082,000 after buying an additional 1,022,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,543,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $656,623,000 after buying an additional 420,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 13,701,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $618,624,000 after buying an additional 419,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $43.29 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/intermede-investment-partners-ltd-has-43-29-million-position-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.