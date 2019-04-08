InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

InterDigital Wireless has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. InterDigital Wireless has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,074,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

