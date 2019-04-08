Intel (INTC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.65 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

INTC opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

