Intel Co. (INTC) Position Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 193,927 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $464,575.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

