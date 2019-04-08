Instructure Inc (INST) Director Sells $234,600.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE INST opened at $45.74 on Monday. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Instructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter worth $1,381,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

