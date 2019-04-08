Instructure Inc (INST) Director Kevin B. Thompson Sells 4,794 Shares

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $217,791.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $420,636.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:INST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.48. 346,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,235. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.57. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Instructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Instructure by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Instructure by 13.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Instructure by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Instructure Inc (INST) Director Kevin B. Thompson Sells 4,794 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/instructure-inc-inst-director-kevin-b-thompson-sells-4794-shares.html.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.