Insights Network (INSTAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,875.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $42,875.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $721.73 or 0.13759234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002250 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020951 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

