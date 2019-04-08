Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (STAA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,805.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STAA stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 903.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/insider-selling-staar-surgical-staa-cfo-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.