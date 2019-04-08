Insider Selling: Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Director Sells $905,000.00 in Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director John R. Egan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Director Sells $905,000.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/insider-selling-progress-software-corp-prgs-director-sells-905000-00-in-stock.html.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.