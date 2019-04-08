Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Director Sells $28,230.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $28,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.04. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

