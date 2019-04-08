Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Sells $2,385,068.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total transaction of $2,385,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,831 shares in the company, valued at $162,777,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Hsing sold 1,245 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $168,709.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 12,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $1,687,707.40.

On Monday, February 25th, Michael Hsing sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Michael Hsing sold 75,241 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $10,252,338.66.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Michael Hsing sold 72,851 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $9,518,711.66.

On Monday, February 4th, Michael Hsing sold 14,516 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $1,881,128.44.

Shares of MPWR opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

