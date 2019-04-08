Insider Selling: Intel Co. (INTC) EVP Sells $1,384,350.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

