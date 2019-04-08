Insider Buying: Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Director Purchases 4,595 Shares of Stock

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $100,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perspecta stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 396,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,101. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Perspecta by 1,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 914,939 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

