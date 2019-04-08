Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Shares Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 1.2% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.43. 381,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,299. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

