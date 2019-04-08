Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $931,000 Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Metlife were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,555,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,118,000 after purchasing an additional 853,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Metlife by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,981,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Metlife by 4,191.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after acquiring an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Metlife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,458,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,475,000 after acquiring an additional 947,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. 115,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,610. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

