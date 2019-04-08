Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Immunomedics worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunomedics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IMMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/immunomedics-inc-immu-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.