Immunomedics (IMMU) PT Set at $20.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) has been given a $20.00 target price by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMMU. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Immunomedics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.29. 1,857,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,598. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,639,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after buying an additional 435,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,235,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,116,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,128 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 309,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.