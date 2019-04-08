ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 566.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,483,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,459,000 after buying an additional 158,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,483,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,459,000 after buying an additional 158,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $363,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.65, for a total value of $343,527.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $1,932,712 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $232.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $210.94 and a 52-week high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/icu-medical-incorporated-icui-position-increased-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.