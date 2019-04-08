ICOBID Reaches Market Cap of $22,552.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ICOBID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICOBID has traded up 425.3% against the US dollar. ICOBID has a total market capitalization of $22,552.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000265 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,292.60 or 2.52343175 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00118870 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ICOBID Profile

ICOBID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. The official website for ICOBID is icobidplatform.net . ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

