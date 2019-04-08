ICOBay (IBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,011.00

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One ICOBay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and IDEX. During the last seven days, ICOBay has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. ICOBay has a total market capitalization of $91,105.00 and approximately $55,011.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00347920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01580303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00241214 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About ICOBay

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,146,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet . The official message board for ICOBay is medium.com/@icocalendartoday . The official website for ICOBay is icobay.net

ICOBay Token Trading

ICOBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

