Hydro One Ltd (H) Receives C$20.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hydro One from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE H traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.84. 316,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,813. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$18.57 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.87.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.39999989302771 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently -606.67%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

