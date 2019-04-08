Hybrid Block (HYB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,346.00

Hybrid Block (CURRENCY:HYB) traded up 112.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Hybrid Block has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hybrid Block token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hybrid Block has a market cap of $0.00 and $27,346.00 worth of Hybrid Block was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00349598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.01589620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00243599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00430696 BTC.

Hybrid Block Token Profile

Hybrid Block’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hybrid Block’s official Twitter account is @HybridBlockHQ . Hybrid Block’s official website is hybridblock.io

Hybrid Block Token Trading

Hybrid Block can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hybrid Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hybrid Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hybrid Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

