Huobi Pool Token (HPT) One Day Volume Tops $2.99 Million

Huobi Pool Token (CURRENCY:HPT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Huobi Pool Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Pool Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.99 million worth of Huobi Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Pool Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00357649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.01616311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00247774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Huobi Pool Token Profile

Huobi Pool Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Huobi Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Pool Token is www.huobipool.com

Huobi Pool Token Token Trading

Huobi Pool Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Pool Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

