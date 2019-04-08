HT Partners LLC Acquires 38,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $45,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622,665 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 65,332,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,721 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,169,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.74. 261,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163,913. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/ht-partners-llc-acquires-38890-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.