HSS Hire Group (HSS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON HSS opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. HSS Hire Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

