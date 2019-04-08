HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Lowered by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $491,611,000 after buying an additional 1,120,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 86.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HP by 204.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HP by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in HP by 56.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 62,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952,166. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

