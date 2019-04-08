Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Rating Increased to Add at Numis Securities

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 512 ($6.69). Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWDN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.47) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 524.63 ($6.86).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 519 ($6.78). 744,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.80 ($7.08). The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 32,683 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £158,839.38 ($207,551.78). Also, insider Mark Robson bought 5,746 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £27,810.64 ($36,339.53).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.