Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC opened at $113.05 on Monday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $464.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

