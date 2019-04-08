Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 160 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after buying an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after buying an additional 1,056,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $288.57 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

