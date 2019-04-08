HomeStreet (HMST) Raised to Outperform at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $28.66 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $774.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 794,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 317,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

